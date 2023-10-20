Bengaluru: New lab to drive research in quantum technologies

Bengaluru: Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR), in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), will set up a laboratory dedicated to research in advanced quantum technologies.
The lab, led by Mayank Shrivastava, Associate Professor in the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering, aims to be a “pioneering” facility offering research and training support opportunities. It can benefit faculty members and students pursuing higher education, particularly in the fields of physics, engineering, computer science, and mathematics.
Quantum technologies build on the concepts of quantum physics, which studies and explains matter at its most fundamental levels. These technologies are being adopted for applications across domains, including secure communication channels of strategic importance.
The hands-on training, research experience, and skill development opportunities on offer at the lab will help enhance the students’ employability and career prospects, IISc said. The facility is designed to provide researchers and scientists access to cutting-edge resources and enable faculty members from other educational institutions to pursue capital-intensive research.
While providing a platform for interdisciplinary research and industry collaboration, it will also address reliability challenges in quantum technologies.
A centre for tech innovation
The Quantum Technology Lab is envisioned as a technological innovation centre partnering with national and international quantum research institutions and as a facilitator that showcases indigenous quantum technologies globally.
The MoU on the facility was exchanged between Balajee Sowrirajan, Corporate Vice-President and Managing Director at SSIR, and Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc.
Sowrirajan said that the facility aims to foster collaborative innovation and transform industries with significant societal impact. “The technology scale-up will propel India’s focus on quantum innovation and excellence in the global technology landscape,” he said.
Prof Rangarajan said the collaboration will strengthen IISc’s infrastructure and expertise, providing its students and researchers with an opportunity to explore the “limitless possibilities” of quantum technologies.