<p>A new stretch of road connecting Deepanjalinagar junction (near BHEL) on Mysuru Road to NICE Road cloverleaf, near PES college, is set to be opened soon, providing Bengalureans an easier access to the tolled expressway. </p><p>The nearly 1.5-km four-lane link road will help motorists reach reach the NICE Road tollgate from Deepanjalinagar in about three minutes, as against the much longer travel time previously required due to detours.</p><p>This will in turn cut down the travel time from Deepanjalinagar junction to the access-controlled Mysuru highway by about 15 to 20 minutes. Those heading towards Challaghatta can be able to reach their destination in about 30 minutes from the junction, down from the current 45–50 minutes during peak hours as they can bypass chronic congestions at Nayandahalli junction, RR Nagar entrance, and Jnana Bharathi. </p><p><strong>'Wait is over': Kheny</strong> </p><p>Ashok Kheny, managing director of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Ltd, in a post on X said that a long wait for Bengaluru residents is over as the work on the road will be completed soon.</p><p>"A long wait is finally over, dear Bengalureans! Soon, one of the most beautiful and well-developed NICE road in our city will be ready to serve you. This new stretch connecting Deepanjalinagar Junction to the NICE Expressway is set to make your drive smoother, faster, and more enjoyable. Get ready to experience a hassle-free ride, better connectivity, and a refreshing drive through this upgraded route. Just get ready to enjoy the ride… coming soon!"</p><p>The project, planned many years ago, faced delays owing to land disputes which slowed down the acquisition process.</p><p>The new road stretch will proved easier and quick access to NICE Road to motorists coming from Majestic, K R Market, Bapujinagar, Byatarayanapura and Vijayanagar.</p><p>At the same time, a large number of vehicles entering the busy Deepanjalinagar junction through the new road could worsen the traffic situation at the point.</p>