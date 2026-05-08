<p>Ahead of Mother’s Day, Metrolife takes a look at Bengaluru-based communities that are helping mothers find support, friendship and guidance through different stages of parenting and motherhood. </p>.<p><strong>Alpha Beta Mumma</strong></p>.<p>Founded by Kritika Gupta, the group began as a small private WhatsApp network in Bengaluru in 2023 and has since grown into a community of over 7,000 members. A mother of two, <br>Kritika says the initiative stemmed from the loneliness that often accompanies motherhood. </p>.<p>The community currently operates through 10 WhatsApp groups. Membership is free, and discussions range from parenting concerns and childcare recommendations to relationships, health and emotional wellbeing. Alongside the main group are dedicated sub-groups for job opportunities, entrepreneurial collaborations, and mother-led businesses.</p>.<p>“Sometimes mothers ask about schools or doctors. Sometimes they talk about issues with partners or in-laws and other times it is as simple as bicycle recommendations for their child,” Kritika says.</p>.<p>The community restricts unsolicited promotions and surveys. The group also organises regular meet-ups across the city, including park gatherings, play sessions, mini treks, and dance and jamming events.</p>.<p>Check @alphabetamumma on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Mommipedia</strong></p>.<p>Shweta Amane started Mommipedia through a simple Instagram reel inviting mothers to join a support group, which soon evolved into a growing online parenting community. While the Instagram page began about a year ago, the WhatsApp group was launched around three months ago. The community has over 900 mothers across four WhatsApp groups.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru community focuses on parenting discussions, baby-related recommendations, children’s activities and day-to-day support. “If someone needs help with doctors, baby health or parenting concerns, other mothers step in and help,” says the Whitefield-based networking engineer. The group’s sub-groups are to discuss job opportunities, products and services by “mompreneurs” and pre-loved baby products. </p>.<p>The platform has hosted a free online nutrition workshop in the past, and informal meet-ups and play dates. The group is planning its first official Bengaluru meet-up this month.</p>.<p>Check @mommipedia_ on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Bangalore Birth Network</strong></p>.<p>Registered in 2014, the network was started to give women a better understanding of pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care through accessible, evidence-based information and support, says co-founder Asha Kilaru. </p>.<p>The network helps mothers understand medically necessary procedures and interventions carried out largely for convenience or routine practice. Asha points to concerns such as high Caesarean-section rates, unnecessary labour inductions and lack of awareness around evidence-backed birth and postpartum practices as issues many women struggle to navigate.</p>.<p>The network provides information, referrals, and support for women from pre-pregnancy and childbirth to postpartum recovery, while also helping connect them with healthcare providers and allied services.</p>.<p>Check bangalorebirth.org or @bangalorebirthnetwork on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Snugbub</strong></p>.<p>Started in 2016 by Prachi Pendurkar, Snugbub was created as a “safe space” for mothers. The professionally moderated community combines peer support with expert guidance from lactation consultants, sleep coaches and other experts. Members include mothers aged 25 to their mid-40s, and stay-at-home mothers, entrepreneurs and working professionals.</p>.<p>Discussions here range from feeding and sleep patterns to mental health, developmental milestones and return-to-work challenges. Apart from online groups and regular Bengaluru meet-ups, Snugbub also offers one-on-one consultations online, offline and through home visits in select areas for a fee.</p>.<p><span class="italic">Check snugbub.co.in</span></p>