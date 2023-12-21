New non-AC bus services from BMTC

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced new non-air-conditioned buses and increased the number of trips on existing services.
328K: Majestic to Madhuranagar via Corporation, Domlur, HAL Main Gate, Marathahalli, Siddapura, Varthur Kodi and Varthur. One bus plies on this route and makes six trips per day.
346N: Majestic to Dodda Thoguru via Corporation, Madiwala, Bommanahalli and Hosa Road. One bus plies on this route and makes six trips per day.
145E: Majestic to Neelasandra Rose Garden via Corporation, Nanjappa Circle and Austin Town. Starting Thursday, this route will see seven trips per day.
168D: Majestic to Tavarekere via Corporation, Wilson Garden and Suddaguntepalya. Starting Thursday, two buses will make 27 trips per day.
25B: Majestic to Anugraha Layout via Corporation, Ashoka Pillar, East End Circle and Mahadeshwara Nagar. Starting Thursday, two buses will make 14 trips per day.