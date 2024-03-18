New office-bearers for BMRCL employees' union

Bengaluru: The BMRCL Employees' Union said it had elected the following office-bearers and executive committee members for three years:
Dr G Sanjeev Reddy, president; Suryanarayana Murthy, S Manjunath and Rakesh Joseph U, vice-presidents; Udaya TR, general secretary; Vinay B and Kavya G, joint secretaries; Sharath Kumar BB, Lokesh and Arpitha KS, organising secretaries; and Harish KS, treasurer.
The members of the executive committee are as follows:
Rolling Stock-4: Nagesh KS and Peersab; Operation-4: Manish R and Hoovanna; Signalling-2: Ravi KG and Charan Raj BS; Traction-2: Prasanna and Prathap T; Telecom-2: Veerabhadra Swamy and Lohith; Finance/HR/Fire/Store/CRO-2: Santhosh; and Women-5: Sumathi RK, Prabhavathi, Arpitha MS and Anusuya G.
(Published 17 March 2024, 20:47 IST)