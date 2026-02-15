Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

New OPD complex to come up at Nimhans

The complex will house 590 clinic and consultation rooms with the capacity to serve over five thousand patients every day.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 23:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 23:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNIMHANS

Follow us on :

Follow Us