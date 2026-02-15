<p>Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) has approved the construction of a new OPD complex at an estimated cost of Rs 440 crore.</p>.<p>The complex will house 590 clinic and consultation rooms with the capacity to serve over five thousand patients every day. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Making this announcement on the 51st Institute Day, marking 51 years of service, Nimhans director Dr Pratima Murthy said that this will double the current capacity of the institution and reduce the physical burden on patients of moving from one corner to another corner of the hospital.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The last five years have witnessed the highest footfall of patients in the history of the institution. In 2024 alone, we recorded over 6.8 lakh patient visits, which is the highest ever. More than eight thousand neurosurgeries were performed. We have had referrals from different corners of the country,” Dr Pratima Murthy said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The journey of Nimhans is a steady transformation from modest beginnings as the Mysore Government Mental Health Hospital to becoming a national leader in mental health and neurosciences. It has been built patiently decade after decade, she said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The Telemanas with 32 lakhs calls and increasing, and the Karnataka Brain Health initiative with the health department are the most noble programmes of Nimhans in last 5 years,” said the director.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The chief guest for the event, Lokayukta Justice B S Patil said, “Nimhans has been doing great service in the field of medical service, research and training. The medical service extended to the needy population to help lead a dignified life is remarkable.”</p>