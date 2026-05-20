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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: New platform connects city's communities

It spans over 20 categories, featuring running groups, book clubs, cycling collectives, art circles, chess clubs, fitness communities, and volunteering initiatives
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:22 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:22 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaCultureCommunity

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