<p>In a city known for its thriving culture of meetups and interest-based groups, a new platform is aiming to bring its many communities under one roof.</p>.<p>Launched by UnboxingBLR earlier this month, HangOut.in is a community platform that lists neighbourhood-based groups and events across the city. The portal currently features over 215 communities, around 49 volunteer organisations, and 75-100 events at any given time.</p>.<p>It spans over 20 categories, featuring running groups, book clubs, cycling collectives, art circles, chess clubs, fitness communities, and volunteering initiatives. Users can search for communities by interest as well as by specific Bengaluru areas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Malini Goyal, cofounder and CEO of UnboxingBLR, said the idea emerged from Bengaluru’s strong culture of interest-driven communities. “People come together simply because they love painting, running, reading, quizzing, or volunteering, and we wanted to help keep that culture alive,” she said.</p>.Seeking safe spaces in microcommunities.<p class="bodytext">According to Malini, the platform is also designed to help newcomers to the city discover like-minded groups and build a sense of belonging.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Many people move here from other cities and often struggle with loneliness or isolation. Communities help people find connections and friendships,” she added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Unlike commercial ticketing platforms, HangOut.in does not charge commissions from organisers. Community groups, regardless of their membership size, can register on the platform.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Launched in the first week of May, it has got over 1,000 visitors.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">For details, visit hangout.in</span></p>