New play on memories of Kuvempu

The book is written in a non-linear format but Kannada writer Karanam Pavan Prasad has adapted it for stage in a linear format. The play will trace Kuvempu’s journey from the time his sons Tejaswi and Chaitra were young until he departed in 1994. Tejaswi’s days in Mysore (before he moved to Mudigere), the humour he shared with his father, his banter with his childhood friend Kadidal Shamanna, his time at the University of Mysore when his father was its vice-chancellor, and his early photography days, will also feature in the play.