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New procedures for complicated cardiac cases considered by doctors

The doctors flag that the price is almost four times more expensive than the traditional open heart surgery.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:50 IST
Bengaluru newshealthcardiac cases

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