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New rules to promote private parking bays in Bengaluru

Shivakumar said that private parking facilities will also be set up along with government facilities.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:53 IST
Bengaluru newsparking

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