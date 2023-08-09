Home
New show celebrates Italian industrial design

The show has been created by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and is curated by Compasso d’Oro winners.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 06:55 IST

A new show, ‘Created in Italy’, is on at Bangalore International Centre. The exhibition intends to take viewers on a journey through the history of Italian industrial design, creativity and expertise.

The show has been created by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and is curated by Compasso d’Oro winners - Odo Fioravanti, Giulio Iacchetti and Francesca Picchi. Some of the exhibits include decorative surfaces of reconstituted wood, high performance braking systems and naturally fireproof technical fabrics.

The show is on until August 13 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

(Published 09 August 2023, 06:55 IST)
