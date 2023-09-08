New show reimagines postcards as artworks in Bengaluru

An exhibition over the weekend will showcase postcards as works of art.
Think of a neatly folded shirt fashioned out of postcards, complete with buttons. Or, a zipper pulled half way down to give a peek into the human mind. Paintings zooming in on the trunk part of the tree and a collage of a pressed flower and paper cut-outs feature as well.
Called ‘Pincodes’, the show will mount more than 100 artworks by 11 artistes. Art curator Giridhar Khasnis has conceptualised the show while Pradeep Kumar D M, a visual arts professor, has helped him coordinate the show.
Barring a few professionals, a majority of the artistes are graduates of visual and fine arts. They hail from towns and villages and their artistic expression bears that influence. As a result, you will find evocative paintings of village deities done on the 14 cm X 9 cm postcard-canvas. A bevy of deer strutting through a field, or a calm seashore are other scenes they have depicted.
The shift to digital communication during the Covid-19 pandemic got Giridhar thinking about his postcard days. The joy of writing postcards from far-off places, and sometimes sneaking in a quick doodle or two, and receiving good news via postcards are his fondest memories.
A wistful longing for the good ol’ days is not the only reason behind the show. Giridhar draws our attention to Nandlal Bose, one of the pioneers of modern Indian art, who initiated the tradition of drawing on postcards which he sent to his fellow artists and pupils. One of his famous pupils, K G Subramanyan, known as Manida, continued the tradition. “Manida had the habit of sending postcards on birthdays. People waited for his postcards as he would draw a little sketch on them,” Giridhar shares.
Even though printed postcards have caught on, for Giridhar, painted postcards stand out. “They are unique and personal,” he explains.
And while postcards have fallen out of use for communication, the exhibition hopes to give them a fresh lease of life. “I want to show that a postcard can be a medium of art in the hands of talented artists,” says Giridhar.
On September 9 and 10, 11 am to 6 pm, at Meeta Jain Architects, KEB Layout 1st Stage, Sanjaynagar.