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New waste rules, old problems: Bengaluru’s 4-bin plan faces early heat

As Bengaluru rushes to roll out four-way waste segregation under SWM 2026, gaps in systems, costs, and ground realities raise tough questions.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 03:10 IST
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Uncleared garbage piles up outside Yarab Nagar’s Primary Health Center in Banashankari, Bengaluru.

Uncleared garbage piles up outside Yarab Nagar’s Primary Health Center in Banashankari, Bengaluru. 

Credit: DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V

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Published 02 May 2026, 03:10 IST
Bengaluru citywaste managementwaste segregationSolid Waste ManagementSolid waste

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