New Year revelry: Bengaluru can party until 1 am

Bengaluru: Bengalureans will be able to party until 1 am on New Year’s Eve, city police chief B Dayanand said, amid rising Covid cases.
However, the city’s major party hubs and high streets will be under strict vigil with 18 IPS police officers overseeing the bandobast.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Dayananda said the decision regarding the New Year celebrations was taken after various meetings with Home Minister G Parameshwara, the BBMP, Bescom, health, fire and excise departments.
As regards the restrictions, if any, due to Covid, the health department will decide, he added.
While restaurants and party places can operate till 1 am, all liquor shops must close by 11 pm.
Police have strictly instructed the pubs and other places which are organising New Year special programmes not to exceed the carrying capacity and issue passes accordingly. They shall also collect the basic details of their visitors to avoid any untoward incidents.
All the flyovers in the city, except the one that leads to the airport, will be barricaded and entry will be restricted from 11 pm on New Year’s Eve to 6 am on New Year’s Day. The traffic police will create various checkpoints around the city and conduct strict drink-driving checks.
In a first, police will also collect blood samples of people suspected to have consumed drugs and take strict action against the consumers, he said.
No metro
In an attempt to avoid a stampede-like situation like the previous years, at the MG Road metro station, police have decided to close the metro station from 11 pm on December 31 to 1 am the next day.
Citizens’ safety is paramount, while we allow them to celebrate the New Year how they wish to, hence we have made a strict bandobast plan, said Dayananda.
To maintain safety amidst celebrations and women’s safety islands would be installed on high streets and major party places. Apart from that police kiosks would be opened close to all the party hubs, in an emergency, people can seek help at kiosks.
The major party places would be installed with watchtowers, on which police personnel will keep a close watch on the revellers using binoculars. As an enhanced safety measure and drone cameras will also help the police to keep surveillance of the place with more CCTV cameras installed around the places before the new year eve.
In and around the CBD, where revellers throng in mammoth numbers for celebrations every year, police have given special attention and made an elaborate bandobast plan. The high streets such as Brigade Road, MG Road, Opera House Junction, Richmond Road and so on would be deputed with 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police(ACP), 30 Police Inspectors(PI), and 3,000 police personnel, who will be guided by four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).
For the rest of the party centres of the city such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, Marathahalli, Whitefield and HRBR Layout, at least 2,500 police personnel, 25 inspectors, 10 ACPs and four DCPs are deputed to maintain the law and order.