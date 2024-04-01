Newly rejuvenated open wells help meet water demand during crisis in Bengaluru

"The layer just below the top layer of the soil is like a sponge which holds on to water. This layer is called a shallow aquifer and open wells tap into it. The rejuvenation was taken up under the shallow aquifer management project which is in progress across many cities," explained S Vishwanath, Advisor, Biome Environmental Trust. These wells also act as recharge structures to help the percolation of rainwater during the monsoon.