<p>Bengaluru: The Emergency Department of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital wore a gloomy look on Thursday, its corridors heavy with grief and the anxious faces of families waiting for news.</p>.<p>Mubeen Taj, 49, injured in Wednesday's wall collapse, cried out when she learnt that her six-year-old granddaughter Musaveer Begum was among the seven who died. She refused treatment and pulled out her IV drip.</p>.<p>The girl was to turn seven on May 3. She had come to Shivajinagar with her family to shop for a birthday dress.</p>.<p>Mubeen's younger sister Jabeen Taj, 47, was also injured, sustaining wounds to the neck, hip and legs.</p>.Bengaluru wall collapse: Two corporation engineers suspended.<p>"The girl was very excited for her birthday and wanted to buy a dress. While they were shopping, it started to rain, so they took shelter under an umbrella put up by the footpath vendors. Moments later, the wall collapsed on them," said Shehnaz Begum, a relative.</p>.<p>Mohammed Musabbar, whose brother Mohammed Salahuddin Ansari (36) died in the collapse, said his brother had come to the city a few years ago looking for work and set up a stall on the footpath. "This unfortunate incident has taken him away from us," he said.</p>.<p>Ruhul Alam, brother of 19-year-old Nasimulla, another victim, said the young man had come from Assam seeking work and had been in the city for nearly a year. "We heard the news and came here," Alam said.</p>.<p>Family members said Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad had arranged their travel and helped carry the bodies back home.</p>.<p>Ajaz Ahmed, a vendor caring for fellow injured vendors, said Azzu, one of the injured victims, was suffering from a septum fracture and had received stitches to his forehead.</p>.<p>Mohammed Sajid had chest pain and rib fractures.</p>.<p><strong>Inspection of all hospital buildings</strong></p>.<p>Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharanprakash R Patil has directed officials to inspect all hospital buildings and compound walls under the department's jurisdiction and submit a detailed report.</p>.<p><strong>The vendor who stayed home</strong></p>.<p>Nasir Ahmed, who usually sets up his stall at the spot where the wall fell, had skipped Wednesday.</p>.<p>"I recently stopped coming daily as I am getting old. Other vendors asked me to come every day, or they would give my spot to someone else. I came on Monday and Tuesday, but skipped Wednesday as I was not feeling well," he said.</p>.<p>His friends came to tell him about the tragedy. "They said I was lucky. But that feeling did not last long because other vendors who were our friends have lost their lives," he said.</p>