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Layoffs, AI, rising cost of living: Why Bengaluru’s techies are feeling insecure

Bengaluru’s tech workers, once seen as secure, are grappling with AI-driven pressures, rising costs, and a constant need to reskill — pushing some onto the streets in protest.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 02:00 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 02:00 IST
India NewsBengaluruworkers protestreskillingjob security

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