<p>Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a teenager allegedly killed her baby immediately after giving birth inside the toilet of Foxconn, Apple’s primary contract manufacturer, on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>The incident came to light on Wednesday, April 22, at 9 am, inside a toilet on the second floor of Foxconn company's factory near Devanahalli, the police said. </p><p>Police were alerted after the newborn was found in the clogged toilet, which was discovered by the housekeeping staff. </p><p>The blockage came to light at 9.15 pm on April 21. It was decided to take a look the following day as the housekeeping technician’s shift had ended. </p><p>Police officials arrived at the spot and a preliminary probe revealed that the throat of the newborn was slit before being dumped in the toilet. </p><p>“The woman was traced and identified as Renuka. She is 19 and worked as an operator in the factory. She is originally from Yadgir and stayed on the premises in the dormitory,” a police investigator told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Kerala woman booked for abandoning aborted fetus at quarry.<p>Renuka is currently at a hospital receiving treatment as she developed infection since she hadn't taken any postpartum treatment. </p><p>The Vishwanathapura police have registered a case of murder under BNS Section 103. </p><p>“Action will be taken once the woman recovers. Her family in Yadgir have been informed as she lived here alone. Prima facie it is learnt that the woman got pregnant out of wedlock and when she was using the toilet on April 21 went into labour and delivered the baby,” the officer quoted previously said, adding that they suspect the woman took the step fearing societal stigma. </p><p>Further investigation is ongoing.</p>