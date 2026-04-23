Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Teen delivers baby at Foxconn toilet in Bengaluru, kills it by slitting throat

The incident came to light on Wednesday, April 22, at 9 am, inside a toilet on the second floor of Foxconn company's factory near Devanahalli, the police said.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 10:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us