NGO bats for Tarahunase as model lake

Roshitha Naik, program development director at TAICT, elaborates on the interventions undertaken. An artificial wetland environment was created by building floating islands, planted with vetiver grass, cattails, smartweed and alligator weed. These act as natural water purifiers and help to keep the lake clean and maintain its ecological balance. She added that biodiversity has improved, thanks to native and lake-friendly trees that were planted. After restoration, the groundwater is now available at a depth of 300 feet as opposed to 1,500 feet earlier, Naik says.