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NGO flags gaps in Bengaluru budget, seeks transparency

NGO Janaagraha has urged Bengaluru's five corporations to provide real-time access to expenditure at the street and neighbourhood levels.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 21:48 IST
BengaluruKarnatakabudgetNGO

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