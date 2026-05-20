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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

NGOs, citizens rally for pocket-sized Bengaluru lakes

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus in Yelahanka today boasts a three-acre lake.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:12 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:12 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaLakes

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