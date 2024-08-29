NGT notice to Centre, CPCB over ozone pollution

Delhi National Capital Region had the highest number of days (176) when the ozone exceeded the permissible limits, followed by Mumbai metropolitan region and Pune (138), Jaipur (126), Hyderabad (86), Kolkata (63), Bengaluru (59), Lucknow (49), Ahmedabad (41)and Chennai (9).



Ozone at ground level is a product of chemical reaction between oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds in the presence of heat. Terming ozone exceedance as an invisible threat that yet to receive the seriousness despite increasing danger.



The tribunal noted that ozone can inflame and damage airways, make lungs susceptible to infection, aggravate asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis and increase the frequency of asthma attacks leading to increased hospitalisation," said, ordering notice be issued to the the CPCB and the MoEF&CC.