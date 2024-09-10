NHAI tenders last 5 packages of STRR; Bannerghatta stretch to cost Rs 122 cr per km

The NHAI divided the STRR work into nine packages. Two packages covering an 80-km stretch connecting Dobbspet, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli and Hoskote have already been completed and are operational, with tolls being collected from vehicles.

Two other packages — the Hoskote to Tamil Nadu border stretch (21 km) and the Balagondapalli (TN) to Karnataka border stretch (35.45 km) — are currently under construction.

On September 6, the NHAI floated bids for the construction of the five remaining packages, spanning 144.25 km at a cost of Rs 4,749.74 crore. This includes the 8.34-km Thattekere-Bagganadoddi section passing through the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), which will feature underpasses to protect wildlife.