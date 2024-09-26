NIA arrests man from Bengaluru for supplying IEDs to trigger blasts in Assam on Independence Day

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) picked up a 26-year-old Assamese man from Bengaluru’s Jigani Industrial Area on Tuesday. He is suspected to have supplied improvised explosive devices (IED)-like substances to carry out blasts in Assam on August 15.

NIA, with the assistance of Bengaluru police, arrested Girish Baruah, alias Gautam Baruah, a suspected member of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), from the premises of a private company in Jigani, a well-placed police officer told DH.

A source with the Bengaluru police confirmed the development to DH and said that Baruah was produced before the NIA special court in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A release from NIA stated that Baruah was ferried to Assam using a transit remand. He was later produced before the Special NIA court in Assam’s Guwahati. It said that Baruah was a part of the operatives team that had placed IEDs at locations in North Lakhimpur district in Assam at the behest of the top leadership of the outfit.