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NIA joins probe after gelatine sticks found on PM's convoy route in Bengaluru

The prime minister was in the city to participate in the 45th anniversary of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 22:17 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 22:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNarendra ModiNational Investigation Agency

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