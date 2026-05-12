<p>Bengaluru: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team left Delhi for Bengaluru on Monday to join the investigation into the two gelatin sticks found on the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy on the city’s outskirts on Sunday.</p>.<p>It will assist local police in the probe, news agency ANI quoted officials as saying.</p>.<p>The prime minister was in the city to participate in the 45th anniversary of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. </p>.<p>Kaggalipura police have filed an FIR under Section 4 (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 9B (punishment for certain offences) of the Explosive Act.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, Jagadish Doddamani, the constable who found the explosives, discovered a transparent plastic ziplock bag 20 feet from a mud road adjacent to the forest area close to Kanakapura Road in Sector-1A around 9.45 am.</p>.<p>Inside, there was a cardboard box covered in cellophane tape, six incense sticks, a matchbox and more tape. </p>.<p>Due to suspicions, senior officers asked the bomb squad to inspect and found gelatine sticks inside. The bomb squad inspected between 10.15 am and 10.50 am. </p>.<p>A separate detailed probe is underway by a DySP-ranked officer from the Bengaluru South district, senior officers said.</p>.<p>“A comprehensive investigation is underway as investigators examine the CCTV footage and contact registered and trace unregistered gelatin sellers in the area,” the officer said.</p>