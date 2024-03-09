NIA releases new photos of Bengaluru cafe blast suspect, seeks citizen cooperation for identification

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) released fresh pictures of a suspect linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast that occurred in Bengaluru on March 1.
The NIA, in a post on social media platform X, has asked citizens to call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information available on the suspect.
On March 6, the NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information about the youth suspected to be involved in the case.
At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1. The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an IED.
Karnataka Police, which initially investigated the case, is learnt to have recovered a timer used for triggering the blast.
With DHNS inputs
(Published 09 March 2024, 10:05 IST)