NIA releases new photos of Bengaluru cafe blast suspect, seeks citizen cooperation for identification

On March 6, the NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information about the youth suspected to be involved in the case.

At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1. The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an IED.

Karnataka Police, which initially investigated the case, is learnt to have recovered a timer used for triggering the blast.

With DHNS inputs