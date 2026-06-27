Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

NIA team quizzes Harihar terror suspect

Two DySP-rank officers arrived at the Harihar Rural Police Station from Bengaluru and interrogated him from 11.30 am to 5 pm before returning to Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 23:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 23:26 IST
Bengaluru newsNational Investigation Agency

Follow us on :

Follow Us