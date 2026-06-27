NIA team quizzes Harihar terror suspect

<p>Harihar: A two-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Suhail from Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested on charges of having terror links, here on Friday.</p>.<p>Two DySP-rank officers arrived at the Harihar Rural Police Station from Bengaluru and interrogated him from 11.30 am to 5 pm before returning to Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Based on information provided by the terror suspect, who is in the custody of the district police, the NIA intervened and visited the factory where the accused worked. The team also visited the house at Bannikodu village where he stayed for a short period, to gather information.</p>.<p>A thorough examination of Suhail’s mobile phone had revealed that he was plotting to perpetrate several acts of terrorism in various parts of the country. He had reportedly made plans to indoctrinate youngsters, whom he then wanted to use for terrorist activities.</p>