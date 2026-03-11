<p>From piecing together jigsaw puzzles to foraging for mushrooms and swimming in open waters, niche hobby groups in Bengaluru are bringing together people with unusual interests. <em>Metrolife</em> speaks to a few such communities that are creating spaces for learning, exploration, and social interaction. Entry fees for these groups range from Rs 200 to about Rs 1,400.</p>.<p><strong>Jigsaw puzzles</strong> </p>.<p>Playful Pursuits began informally during the pandemic as a WhatsApp group where members discussed the puzzles they were solving. It was officially launched in 2021 by Asma Tajuddin and now has about 1,200 members across the country, including around 500 in Bengaluru. The community meets offline at least three times a week. Weekday sessions are held in Indiranagar, while weekend meetups take place at different locations depending on demand.</p>.<p>Participants are given puzzles ranging from 100 to 1,000 pieces, with varying difficulty levels. Members not only compete informally but also prepare for events such as the World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship in Italy.</p>.<p>Visit @playful.pursuits on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Finding mushroom</strong> </p>.<p>Nuvedo was created as a community for people interested in mycology, the study and appreciation of mushrooms. Founded in 2021, the group conducts workshops, foraging walks and mushroom cultivation courses, to allow enthusiasts to explore everything from growing mushrooms to cooking with them.<br>Co-founder Prithvi K says they host foraging walks during the monsoons, in biodiverse areas such as Bannerghatta and Cubbon Park. “Some members have also gone on to start their own mushroom farms,” she adds.</p>.<p>Visit nuvedo.com for details. </p>.<p><strong>Open water swimming</strong></p>.<p>The Openwater Swim Tribe, co-founded by Rana Ghosh, began during the pandemic when access to swimming pools was limited and swimmers started heading to nearby lakes. As more people discovered a passion for open water swimming, the community grew steadily. </p>.<p>Today, the group meets every alternate Sunday at locations about 60 km outside the city. To ensure safety, lifeguards and rescue rafts are present during swim sessions.</p>.<p>“We have had participants from ages seven to 71. The only criterion for joining is that one should be able to swim a 500-metre lap in a six-foot-deep pool,” says Ghosh.</p>.<p>Visit openwaterswimtribe.com</p>.<p><strong>Data visualisation</strong> </p>.<p>VizChitra explores the art and science of data visualisation and mapping. It was launched at a data visualisation conference in the city in June 2024. Since then, the community has worked on projects such as mapping the sounds of Cubbon Park and documenting the trees of Indiranagar. “These sessions allow members to collaborate, share ideas and refine their visualisation techniques,” says a volunteer with the group’s Bengaluru chapter. VizChitra also has chapters in Delhi and Mumbai. <br>Visit vizchitra.com</p>.<p><strong>Hooping group</strong> </p>.<p>Spinfinity is a forum for people interested in learning and practising flow and fire arts. Founder Aditi Bhat teaches hula hooping and poi, and sometimes uses these arts to explain concepts in mathematics and physics. After facing a ban on hoola hooping meetups in Cubbon Park, the community is now scattered across the city. Members stay connected via a WhatsApp group.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Check @spinfinity.adt on Instagram.</span></p>