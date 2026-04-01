<p>Bengaluru: Yelahanka police arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian national and seized 2 kg of MDMA drugs worth Rs 2 crore from his possession.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Samuel Ikenna, was involved in drug peddling under the guise of selling clothes. He had come to India on a business visa in 2012 and was engaged in garment trade in Delhi and Mumbai before moving to Bengaluru last year.</p>.<p>Police said the accused procured drugs near Bannerghatta and peddled them while continuing his clothing business.</p>.Youth arrested for drug peddling in Mangaluru, MDMA worth Rs 1.06 lakh seized.<p>Based on a tip-off, Ikenna was secured by a police team when he had come to sell MDMA to hostel students.</p>.<p>Yelahanka police registered a case and further investigation is on.</p>