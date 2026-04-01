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Nigerian arrested for drug peddling, MDMA worth Rs 2 crore seized in Bengaluru

Police said the accused procured drugs near Bannerghatta and peddled them while continuing his clothing business.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:00 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:00 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeDrugsbengaluru crimeMDMAYelahanka

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