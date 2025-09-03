Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nigerian man arrested for peddling MDMA worth Rs 2.3 crore in Bengaluru

During interrogation, he admitted to procuring the banned drug at a low price from an unidentified source and selling it at a higher rate.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 01:41 IST
CrimeDrugsMDMA

Follow us on :

Follow Us