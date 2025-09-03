Nigerian man arrested for peddling MDMA worth Rs 2.3 crore in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bagalur police arrested a Nigerian national and seized MDMA valued at Rs 2.3 crore during an operation on Monday.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, the police tracked Chigozie Udeoha Anselam, 38, between Santhe Circle and the road towards CMR College. He was apprehended on September 1 and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.</p>.Habitual drug peddler nabbed in Bengaluru.<p>During interrogation, he admitted to procuring the banned drug at a low price from an unidentified source and selling it at a higher rate.</p>.<p>The police seized 2kg and 36g of MDMA, Rs 3,000 in cash, a weighing machine, and a two-wheeler from Anselam.</p>.<p>An investigation is underway to identify others involved in the drug trafficking network.</p>