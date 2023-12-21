JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nigerian caught with cocaine capsules at Kempegowda International Airport


Last Updated 20 December 2023, 21:48 IST

Bengaluru: An alleged attempt to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 2 crore by a Nigerian passport holder was thwarted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The suspect, identified as Addis Ababa, swallowed about 99 capsules containing around 2 kg of cocaine and landed in Bengaluru from Ethiopia on December 11. Acting on confirmed leads about contraband smuggling, DRI officials detained Ababa at the airport.

According to sources, the suspect was taken to the hospital after confessing to ingesting the capsules.

Over a period of five days, all the capsules were removed from Ababa’s body, and he was subsequently taken into judicial custody.

Ababa travelled to India on a medical visa. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(Published 20 December 2023, 21:48 IST)
