JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nigerian held for peddling drugs; haul worth Rs 5 lakh

The police seized 23 grams of cocaine, 238 grams of synthetic narcotics, Rs 57,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the suspect. The entire haul was worth an estimated Rs 5 lakh, the police said.
Last Updated 07 December 2023, 22:30 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Vidyaranyapura police have arrested a Nigerian for allegedly peddling drugs in the city, police officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, Emmanuel, 27, who has been residing in the city for over two years, was arrested from a rented room in Vaderahalli in northern Bengaluru recently. They received credible information that a foreigner was peddling drugs there.

The police seized 23 grams of cocaine, 238 grams of synthetic narcotics, Rs 57,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the suspect. The entire haul was worth an estimated Rs 5 lakh, the police said.

Emmanuel has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 December 2023, 22:30 IST)
BengaluruCrimeDrugs

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT