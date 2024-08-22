Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Nightingales Medical Trust to host job fair for senior citizens on August 25

With nearly 25 employers applied as on Tuesday, Roger Ephraim, the Deputy Director of Nightingales Medical Trust told DH that nearly 40 companies are expected to be present during the fair.
DHNS
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 23:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The Nightingales Medical Trust is organising its annual job fair for senior citizens at St Joseph’s University, Langford Road here on August 25. Over 800 senior citizens are expected to participate in the job fair. 

With nearly 25 employers applied as on Tuesday, Roger Ephraim, the Deputy Director of Nightingales Medical Trust told DH that nearly 40 companies are expected to be present during the fair. He said that they are expecting to have at least 400 job openings so that half of the overall expected footfall gets placed in various job roles. 

Some of the companies applied include Hatti Kaapi, Poojyaya Security Services, Tech-Tailor Solutions Pvt Ltd and other prominent insurance companies. 

Radha Murthy, the Managing Trustee of Nightingales said in a press release that organisations looking to hire talented and experienced engineers, technicians, supervisors, administrators, teachers, accountants and marketing professionals are welcome to apply. 

Citizens aged between 55 and 70 years who are physically fit and are willing to work are encouraged to participate in the job fair. 

With 138 million senior citizens in India, 89 per cent of the elderly people are not covered under any social security scheme, “forcing them to depend on their meagre savings and children for their sustenance,” Radha Murthy said. In order to address this, Nightingales Medical Trust has been conducting Nightingales Jobs 60+ since 2011. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2024, 23:24 IST
Bengaluru newsJob fairSenior citizens

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT