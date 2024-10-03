NIMHANS could help address mental health of space engineers, says ISRO chief Somnath

<p>Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) could play a pivotal role in tryin to address mental issues and providing solutions for the psychological well-being of those in space, suggested S Somanath, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman on Thursday.</p><p>He said this while delivering the convocation address at the 27th Convocation NIMHANS, where a total of 572 students received their degrees, including 101 students in absentia and 39 meritorious graduates who received medals of excellence in their specialisations.</p>.NIMHANS research paper backs ragas to cut stress in operating rooms. <p>Reflecting on humanity's space achievements, he drew parallels between space and human thought, encouraging listeners to reflect on the possibilities they can unlock through their minds.</p><p>Human-machine interaction in both space and medicine, the need for interdisciplinary expertise, and combining specialization with broad knowledge are key to solve complex problems, he noted.</p><p>Attributing the stress faced by the current generation in part to technological advancements, he also called for focused research on stress management and improving mental resilience.</p><p>Union health minister and president of NIMHANS, J P Nadda, in a recorded message, called on the graduates to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and strive to provide "the best possible evidence-based care".</p><p>Emphasizing the need for accessible mental healthcare for all, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, minister for medical education and skill development and vice-president, Nimhans, urged graduates to devote their careers to serve people with dedication and compassion.</p><p>Lauding the graduates, he said, "Your journey as a healthcare professional is not just about individual achievement but about collective responsibility to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who are vulnerable". </p><p>Besides commending NIMHANS for its initiatives to advance mental health services, he also highlighted the government's Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (KaBHI), through which neurological services are accessible through district-level brain health clinics. He assured that the hub-and-spoke model for acute stroke and neurotrauma care will be expanded to other medical colleges across the state soon.</p>