Nimhans gets new block to aid patients in need

Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) recently saw the unveiling of Powergrid Vishram Sadan, constructed by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) as part of its CSR initiative. Sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore, this collaboration aims to provide a haven for economically disadvantaged patients and their attendants who come to Nimhans for treatment. The initiative addresses the challenges faced by those who must wait or undergo long-term treatment.