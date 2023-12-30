Nimhans gets new block to aid patients in need

Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) recently saw the unveiling of Powergrid Vishram Sadan, constructed by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) as part of its CSR initiative. Sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore, this collaboration aims to provide a haven for economically disadvantaged patients and their attendants who come to Nimhans for treatment. The initiative addresses the challenges faced by those who must wait or undergo long-term treatment.
Spanning across the basement, ground, and two floors and covering an area of 6630 Sq. Mtr, the Vishram Sadan features a reception, a help desk, a lounge, nine rooms with six beds each, separate toilets for males, females, and Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), as well as a furnished kitchen and dining hall. In total, it offers 55 rooms with a capacity of 270 beds.