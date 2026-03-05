Nimhans hosts first global neuropsychology meet

<p>Bengaluru: The first International Conference on Clinical Neuropsychology and Cognitive Neuroscience (I-CNCNC 2026) will be held at Nimhans from March 5 to 7 under the theme 'Brain Health: From Theory to Practice'.</p>.<p>The conference aims to strengthen conceptual, evidence-based and translational perspectives in clinical neuropsychology within current developments in cognitive neuroscience and related applied fields.</p>.<p>The conference, along with one-day pre-conference workshops, will bring together experts, clinicians, researchers and students from clinical psychology, neuropsychology, cognitive neuroscience, engineering and other fields working on neuro cognition and brain health.</p>.New OPD complex to come up at Nimhans .<p>The workshops will cover themes, including psychotherapies in neuropsychological rehabilitation, neuromusicology, brain computer interface, and forensic neuropsychology.</p>