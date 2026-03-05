Menu
Nimhans hosts first global neuropsychology meet

The conference aims to strengthen conceptual, evidence-based and translational perspectives in clinical neuropsychology within current developments in cognitive neuroscience and related applied fields.
Published 05 March 2026, 01:52 IST
BengaluruNIMHANS

