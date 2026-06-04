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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

NIMHANS, Ilaiyaraaja join hands to launch India’s first music-brain health centre in Bengaluru

The patronage of Maestro Ilaiyaraaja adds a profound cultural and artistic dimension to the initiative.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 03:09 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 03:09 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsIlaiyaraajaNational Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences

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