NIMHANS, Ilaiyaraaja join hands to launch India’s first music-brain health centre in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In a landmark initiative that brings together neuroscience, mental health, music, and human wellbeing, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NIMHANS">National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS)</a>, in collaboration with the Mercuri Foundation, has announced the establishment of the Center for Music Brain Mind and Health under the patronage of music maestro, Padma Vibhushan awardee, Isaignani Dr Ilaiyaraaja.</p><p>The Center marks a pioneering step toward advancing interdisciplinary research, clinical innovation, education, and public engagement at the intersection of music, neuroscience, mental health, cognition, and holistic wellbeing. The proposed center will be India’s first interdisciplinary national centre integrating neuroscience, mental health, music, cognition, rehabilitation, and technology. The Center aims to bridge traditional wisdom, artistic excellence, and modern neuroscience to develop evidence-based approaches that can benefit individuals and communities alike.</p>.Makers of Ilaiyaraaja biopic unveil AI-powered tribute video celebrating 50 years of musical legacy.<p>The patronage of Maestro Ilaiyaraaja adds a profound cultural and artistic dimension to the initiative. Revered as one of India’s greatest musical visionaries, Ilaiyaraaja’s lifelong contribution to music, emotion, and human experience aligns deeply with the Center’s mission of understanding music as a powerful force for healing, cognition, and overall health.</p><p>The collaboration between NIMHANS and Mercuri Foundation represents a shared vision to position India as a leader in the emerging global field of music, brain, mind, and health sciences. </p>