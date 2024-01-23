Nimhans inks MoU with non-profit group to enhance dementia care  

Nimhans has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with non-profit Dementia India Alliance (DIA) to foster joint efforts in support services for dementia care.
The partnership is poised to enhance the quality of life for patients and their caregivers through various modalities.
"Nimhans and DIA will conduct joint research projects to develop evidence-based best practices in dementia care, including research on the identification, prevention, and management of dementia,” National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) said in a statement.
As part of the collaboration, Nimhans will promote the fight against dementia through initiatives such as information dissemination, advocacy efforts, research projects, educational programmes, conferences, outreach, training and other events.