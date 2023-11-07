Nimhans inks research deal with University of Liverpool  

Nimhans will sign a memorandum of understanding with the University of Liverpool (UoL) on Tuesday, for the next phase of their collaboration on research into neurosciences and mental health.
Representatives of the two organisations will be signing the MoU on Tuesday at Bengaluru’s Nimhans convention centre. Pratiksha Trust will provide 1.5 million pounds for the research alliance.
The Pratiksha Trust Award will provide scholarships for the Nimhans-UoL dual PhD programme, fellowships for early career and senior researchers, programme support, and annual symposiums to present cutting-edge research and open avenues for collaboration and innovation among researchers.
Areas explored through this partnership include brain infections, neuroimaging, child and maternal mental health, basic neurosciences, and epilepsy.