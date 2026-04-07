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NIMHANS launches lay responder care to help road accident victims

According to the data presented at the launch, an estimated 23 to 25 deaths occur every hour due to road accidents.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 00:22 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 00:22 IST
India NewsBengaluruCar accidentNIMHANS

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