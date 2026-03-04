Nimhans launches ‘ManoSandesha’ series in Kannada to boost mental health awareness

<p>Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) on Tuesday launched the 'ManoSandesha' series in Kannada.</p>.<p>ManoSandesha was created to make credible, evidence-based mental health guidance from authoritative voices accessible to the public.</p>.<p>The programme features Nimhans experts delivering practical, scientifically grounded information on topics, including eating disorders, depression, anxiety, Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) and autism.</p>.Bengaluru police helpline integrated with Nimhans’ Tele Manas to handle psychiatric emergencies.<p>The ManoSandesha series was launched in English on August 15, 2025, during the 79th Independence Day celebrations by Nimhans Director Dr Pratima Murthy.</p>.<p>So far, the series has featured 37 videos in English and Hindi on the Nimhans YouTube channel (@NIMHANS./) for public viewing.</p>