Nimhans launches multi-disciplinary suicide prevention centre    

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said the government can partner with Nimhans to devise a statewide programme to identify people most vulnerable to suicide and find out areas of high focus for prevention.

"We need more counsellors, and it must become socially acceptable for people to express that they are feeling depressed, upset or mentally distressed. By using data analysis, we can create a programme that not only helps prevent suicides, but also supports individuals facing mental health challenges," he said.

Rao made these remarks during the inauguration of the NIMHANS Suicide Prevention, Research, Implementation, and Training Engagement (N-SPRITE) Centre on World Suicide Prevention Day 2024, on Tuesday.