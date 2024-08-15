Nimhans researchers call for action against illegal sale of vapes

According to Nimhans, the advertising of vapes as a safe smoking option may appeal to India’s large young population along with the allure of novel flavours. According to WHO, the popularity of vapes is increasing with a $3 billion market share globally. The sale of vapes in India happens largely through the black market and social media. However, researchers at Nimhans have called for action against the illegal sale of vapes, especially to children. They are calling for similar efforts against vapes as is taken against cigarettes to make them ‘uncool’. Besides the proper implementation of a ban, they’re calling for the monitoring of online sales and raising awareness for de-addiction facilities.



Dr Priyamvada Sharma, Associate Professor at Nimhans told DH, “We do not know the true impact of vapes on adults as well as children, until there is more data available no decision can be taken. We should not lift the ban.”