Nimhans researchers call for action against illegal sale of vapes

Bengaluru: Stringent laws may be in place to discourage the use of tobacco products but that has not stopped e-cigarettes or vape pens from being sold as a popular substitute for cigarettes, notwithstanding the fact that they contain 20 times more nicotine and other harmful chemicals and flavours, a recent paper by Nimhans notes.
The paper highlights that two primary ingredients in e-cigarettes -- propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin-- are toxic to humans. They also produce other harmful substances which can cause lung and heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Despite differing opinions in the scientific and medical community, the Indian government has enforced a complete prohibition on e-cigarettes through the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.
According to Nimhans, the advertising of vapes as a safe smoking option may appeal to India’s large young population along with the allure of novel flavours. According to WHO, the popularity of vapes is increasing with a $3 billion market share globally. The sale of vapes in India happens largely through the black market and social media. However, researchers at Nimhans have called for action against the illegal sale of vapes, especially to children. They are calling for similar efforts against vapes as is taken against cigarettes to make them ‘uncool’. Besides the proper implementation of a ban, they’re calling for the monitoring of online sales and raising awareness for de-addiction facilities.
Dr Priyamvada Sharma, Associate Professor at Nimhans told DH, “We do not know the true impact of vapes on adults as well as children, until there is more data available no decision can be taken. We should not lift the ban.”
Sharing her perspective, Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS, told DH, "We should not legalise something before we have addressed all the health concerns and received some clarity. We rely on studies done abroad as it is legal there," she remarked on the paucity of scientific literature in India.
Published 14 August 2024, 22:17 IST