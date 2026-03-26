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Nimhans unveils digital repository for mental health research

Researchers and clinicians aim to study neuropsychiatric diseases in the Indian context to understand them for early intervention, progression, and underlying causes.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:37 IST
BengaluruKarnatakamental health

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