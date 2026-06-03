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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nine contemporary Kannada stories ready for stage

Nine new plays written by the first fellows of Bhasha’s Girish Karnad Fellowship for Kannada Playwriting will be staged.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 00:22 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 00:22 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKannada

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