<p>Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-kumaraswamy">HD Kumaraswamy</a> on Thursday said that Union Road Transport Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> has promised him that compensation to land losers for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/satellite-town-ring-road">Satellite Town Ring Road</a> (STRR) will be disbursed soon.<br><br>Kumaraswamy said that Gadkari informed him that the final decision on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/releasing-compensation">giving compensation</a> to land losers required the Union Cabinet's approval. The matter was sent for seeking the Cabinet approval, and it may get the nod soon, Kumaraswamy said, quoting Gadkari.<br><br>Kumaraswamy also said he, along with Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, have been pursuing with the Centre for early disbursement of the compensation to land losers.<br><br>The JD(S) leader further said that Gadkari informed him that a total of Rs 269 crore compensation had already been disbursed till 2023.</p><p>The STRR project aims to provide connectivity to eight key industrial towns surrounding Bengaluru, including Dabaspet, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Anekal, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, and Magadi, covering Bengaluru and its surrounding satellite towns. Additionally, it will integrate with the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, providing connectivity to Hosur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, a statement from Kumaraswamy said<br><br>Though the land acquisition process was started in 2021, the compensation was not disbursed to farmers, particularly in Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Harohalli, and Anekal areas, Kumaraswamy said in the statement.</p>