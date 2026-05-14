NLSIU students stage over-night protest over hostel conditions, crumbling infrastructure

<p>Bengaluru: Lack of basic amenities, overcrowding, crumbling infrastructure and the management's failure to address grievances triggered a large-scale protest by students at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>Around 10 pm, hundreds of students gathered at the basketball court inside the Nagarabhavi campus. They stayed until 5 am before taking a break and resumed the protest in the afternoon.</p>.<p>Multiple students, requesting anonymity, told DH what ails the premier law school.</p>.<p>"Taps, flushes, jet sprays, all stop working at times, more so recently. Even water coolers stop dispensing normal water, let alone cold water, in this scorching heat. There have been instances of unclean water as well," a student said.</p>.<p>Another complained that Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy was not receptive to students' requests and micromanages decisions. "Even minor decisions such as switching on air-conditioning inside classrooms are taken by the V-C," the student said.</p>.<p>Students also cited disparity in women's hostels, saying they are forced to share bunk beds in small rooms. While the men's hostel has 18 bunk beds, the women's has 93. Some claimed there were instances of 36 girls sharing three toilets on one floor.</p>.<p><strong>Student safety </strong></p>.<p>Another student claimed construction was underway on the campus with no regard for student safety.</p>.<p>On April 15, parts of a slab at the entrance to the New Academic Block collapsed between 8.20 am and 8.25 am. A similar incident was reported inside the men's hostel on May 12. No one was hurt. A lift in a men's hostel also allegedly crashed from the second floor to the basement with people inside.</p>.<p>DH has reviewed photographs and videos of some of these incidents shared by a student who requested anonymity.</p>.<p><strong>Fee burden </strong></p>.<p>Students also complained that fees are close to Rs 5 lakh per annum, on a par with private universities.</p>.<p>"The administration encourages taking loans as there are inadequate funds for scholarships. Despite paying such hefty fees, adequate facilities are missing. The student intake is higher, but without adequate infrastructure," a student said.</p>.<p>‘He was on his phone’: Students criticise V-C after meeting</p>.<p>On Wednesday, V-C Krishnaswamy met students at 3.52 pm, after agreeing to meet them at 3 pm.</p>.<p>He reportedly told them he was there to listen and would respond in writing in a phased manner over the next seven to 10 days.</p>.<p>"In many instances, he was on his phone while some women students spoke. He walked away immediately once the stipulated time was up," a student said.</p>.<p>The NLSIU did not respond to an email sent by DH seeking comment until press-time.</p>