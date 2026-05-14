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NLSIU students stage over-night protest over hostel conditions, crumbling infrastructure

Multiple students, requesting anonymity, told DH what ails the premier law school.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 21:21 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 21:21 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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