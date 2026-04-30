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No arrests yet in Bowring wall collapse in Bengaluru; UDR filed

Preliminary investigations indicate neither the hospital authorities nor any officials are currently found culpable.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:18 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:18 IST
Bengaluru newswall collapse

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