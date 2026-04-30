<p>Bengaluru: Commercial Street police, probing the Bowring Hospital wall collapse that killed seven people on Wednesday, have registered a case of unnatural death, but say no individual or authority has been held responsible so far.</p>.<p>The UDR was registered on a complaint filed by Mohammed Atif alias Shahan, a cloth vendor. Preliminary investigations indicate neither the hospital authorities nor any officials are currently found culpable.</p>.<p>"No summons have been issued as yet. If the probe reveals the role of any individual or agency, legal action will be initiated and an FIR will follow," a senior police officer said.</p>.Over 50 teams deployed to tackle rain damage in Bengaluru.<p>Post-mortem was conducted past midnight on a priority basis after families requested early release of the bodies to transport them to their native places in Assam, Bihar and Kerala.</p>.<p>Police and hospital authorities coordinated through the night to complete medico-legal formalities, enabling relatives to catch the earliest available flights.</p>.<p>The wall, about 12-ft high and one-ft thick, gave way around 5.45 pm on Wednesday on MK Street, trapping more than a dozen people. The collapse was triggered by heavy rain and an additional construction load on the decades-old structure.</p>.<p>Seven people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and nine others injured.</p>