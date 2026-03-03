Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

No contact with families leaves Iranians in Bengaluru anxious

Tima, who is currently pursuing her Master’s in Psychology, hasn’t been able to contact her parents and sister residing in Babol, northern Iran, for the past two days.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 01:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 01:03 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us