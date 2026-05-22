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No Ebola cases in India, says Karnataka Health Dept; issues travel advisory

The WHO declared the ongoing outbreak of Ebola disease (ED) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda as a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC) on May 17, 2026.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:56 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:56 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaEbolaEbola virusHealth Department

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